Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Royale Union's Dennis Eckert Ayensa celebrates after scoring
Royale Union's Dennis Eckert Ayensa celebrates after scoring
AFP
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise extended their unbeaten run of trips to Germany to four matches with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and in the process secured qualification for the Europa Conference League round of 16 with a 4-3 success on aggregate.

The second leg failed to match the fast start of the first leg, which saw two goals in the opening 10 minutes, though that was solely down to the raising of the assistant’s flag.

Fares Chaibi, the scorer of the opener in Brussels seven days ago, had visibly strayed beyond the last man Kevin Mac Allister before slotting home, and as protocol, it was only after the move had played out that the officials intervened.

That was just the start of a frustrating half for the Eagles, who were edged in terms of possession and forced to play on the counter. In one such instance, Omar Marmoush showed his irritation, gesturing to the home support inside the Deutsche Bank Park to get behind their team, then it took until first-period stoppage time for the hosts to register a shot on target - a Chaibi free-kick tipped over the bar by Anthony Moris.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

This left Dino Topmoller and his troops to regroup. However, before they could enact their second-half plan, a sucker punch from Union saw them snatch the lead for the first time in the tie.

Two minutes after the restart Mohamed Amoura teed up Cameron Puertas on the edge of the area, allowing the midfielder to curl beyond Kevin Trapp into the bottom left corner - his team’s first strike on away soil in UEFA competition this campaign.

Amoura almost instantly added another with Frankfurt still stunned from the first, had it not been for an excellent last-ditch tackle from Robin Koch.

A mighty change of attitude was needed for Frankfurt, but in truth, it came too late. It remained one-way traffic towards Trapp’s goal and the punishing blow subsequently came with 10 minutes to go, as substitute Dennis Eckert Ayensa - back in his homeland - received the ball from a corner and blasted home from a tight angle.

Then, out of nowhere Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, pulled one back for the hosts, also converting from a corner at the opposite end of the field, but in the few frantic minutes that remained they were unable to claw it back.

The tie ended 4-3 on aggregate, with the Belgians taking their place in the hat for the round of 16.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cameron Puertas (Royale Union SG)

See all the match stats here.

Other late Conference League results:

Ferencvaros 0 Olympiacos 1 (Olympiacos progress on aggregate)

Legia 0 Molde 3 (Molde progress on aggregate)

Slovan Bratislava 0 Sturm Graz 1 (Sturm Graz progress on aggregate)

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueEintracht FrankfurtRoyale Union SGFerencvarosMoldeSlovan BratislavaSturm GrazOlympiacos PiraeusLegia
Related Articles
Europa Conference League roundup: 10-man Union battle to draw with Frankfurt
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Updated
Maccabi Haifa progress to Europa Conference League last 16 after battling past Gent
Show more
Football
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Updated
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
Most Read
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings