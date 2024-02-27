Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup

Manchester City are into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the sixth year in a row, after a 6-2 fifth round win at Kenilworth Road. It was also the 50th time that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne shared a pitch as City teammates – and they marked that milestone in unforgettable style, with four joint-goal participations.

Clearly fired up for their first FA Cup meeting with Luton since 1969, it took Manchester City all but three minutes to open the scoring against the Hatters.

Matheus Nunes drove forward into the hosts’ half, before finding De Bruyne, who in-turn laid the ball on a plate for Haaland to finish in the clinical fashion that English football has become accustomed to in recent times.

And it was that same combination that saw City double their lead in the 18th minute, as Haaland gleefully took another inch-perfect pass from De Bruyne before firing through Tim Krul’s legs.

And if that wasn’t enough of a lesson in finishing for Luton, Haaland then completed his hat-trick of goals from a De Bruyne assist, when the striker dinked over the on-rushing Krul to put City in a commanding lead in the 45th minute.

Though battered and visibly outclassed, the Hatters did at least restore some pride just before the break – and in stunning fashion at that, with Jordan Clark finding the top left-hand corner from distance to give the hosts a modicum of hope.

Luton and Clarke weren’t done there though, with the midfielder finding himself free inside the area, before volleying home superbly just after the break to shock the visitors into action.

As if awoken by the hosts’ attempted comeback, Haaland and De Bruyne combined for a fourth time to hand the former a simple tap-in with 55 minutes gone, duly hitting 20 joint goal participations in City colours.

Then putting the game out of sight, the hat-trick hero added a fifth just moments later, firing past Krul once more after receiving a great pass from Bernardo Silva this time around.

If Haaland’s five goals didn’t put the game to bed, then Mateo Kovačić’s sensational strike from distance in the 72nd minute certainly did, as City completed a devastating attacking performance and extended their winning run in the FA Cup to nine games in the process.

It completes a miserable evening for Luton, meanwhile, and they cannot now emulate their run to the FA Cup semi finals made 30 years ago, with only a grim battle against an instant return to the EFL Championship left on the agenda.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

