Resilient Liverpool progress in FA Cup past wasteful Arsenal

Liverpool took full advantage of Arsenal’s chronic wastefulness in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory, with the result sending the 14-time winners packing prior to the fifth round for the fourth successive season.

It was the home side who caught the eye in the early stages of this standout fixture of the round, and Reiss Nelson was in the thick of the action, but he could only find the side netting after bringing down Aaron Ramsdale’s pinpoint long ball and rounding Alisson.

His next effort was deflected wide after some silky work by Martin Odegaard, and there was little respite for a purple-clad Liverpool, who withstood an onslaught of attempts on goal, as the Norwegian playmaker thundered against the bar just a few minutes later.

Having weathered the initial storm, it seemed almost inevitable that the visitors would dish out the punishment, but Darwin Nunez could only head his first real chance past the post.

The momentum promptly switched back after that rare bright moment for Liverpool, but Arsenal were still missing their shooting boots – especially Kai Havertz, who could have netted as many as three himself prior the half time whistle.

Match stats Flashscore

Trent Alexander-Arnold then smashed against the bar late on, but that didn’t change the fact that Mikel Arteta’s men should have been at least one goal to the good at the break.

Knowing that his side had got away with one in the first 45 minutes, Jurgen Klopp moved Nunez to the left side of attack, and he cut inside to flash past the post. as Liverpool looked freshly determined to avoid their first blank on hostile turf since April.

Still, Arsenal grew back into the game, and Bukayo Saka became the culprit for their wastefulness, failing to contort himself in order to steer Havertz’s cross on target.

Gabriel Martinelli was lively off the bench, but Ramsdale’s reflex save to keep Luis Diaz out at the near post and Diogo Jota’s crossbar-bound header were mere warnings for Arsenal.

Liverpool ultimately snatched the winner with 10 minutes of regular time remaining, and it took a moment of real quality from Alexander-Arnold to spark the move.

His ball into the box caused havoc, forcing an unfortunate Kiwior into glancing his header over Ramsdale and into his own net. It was a cruel blow for Arsenal, who failed to register at home for the second game running after scoring in each of the previous 12.

A second goal came in the very final seconds as Diaz smashed inside the near post on the counter, sealing Liverpool’s 12th progression to the FA Cup fourth round across the previous 13 attempts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

