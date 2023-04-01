Atletico Madrid sign Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu on four-year deal from Leicester

Atletico Madrid sign Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu on four-year deal from Leicester
Caglar Soyuncu signs his contract with Atletico Madrid
Caglar Soyuncu signs his contract with Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu (27) on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the player's contract with relegated Leicester City expired.

Soyuncu and six more players left Leicester when their contracts expired in June, following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Turkish international joined Leicester from German Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2018 and made more than 130 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Soyuncu has earned more than 50 caps with Turkey, since his debut in a friendly against Sweden in March 2016.

