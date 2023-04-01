Girona come from behind to beat Osasuna in six-goal thriller and take top spot in LaLiga

An Ante Budimir brace proved to be in vain, as Girona produced a late fightback to claim a 4-2 victory over Osasuna in Pamplona. A fifth straight win in all competitions moves the visitors into top spot and continues their fairytale season.

Coming into the contest as the league’s second-highest scorers, high-flying Girona looked dangerous from the outset at El Sadar. They went close to taking the lead in the opening exchanges when the unmarked Yangel Herrera powered a header over the bar from Arnau Martinez’s inviting cross.

After failing to take heed of that warning shot, Osasuna ultimately found themselves behind in the 16th minute. Savio led an incisive Girona counterattack before laying the ball off to Artem Dovbyk, who sent a low delivery across the face of the goal for Ivan Martin to tap home his third goal of the season.

After struggling to lay a glove on Girona early on, Osasuna finally struck a heavy blow in the 25th minute when Ante Budimir fired in a rebound after Paulo Gazzaniga had parried Moi Gomez’s initial shot.

Having been caught off-guard by Osasuna’s equaliser, the visitors struggled to re-establish control before the interval, meaning they went into half time on level terms for the fourth time in six away league games.

Michel would have been looking to see a response from his side after the break, but unfortunately for the Girona boss, his side were unable to match Osasuna’s intensity in the early stages of the second period.

The hosts took advantage of their dominance within 10 minutes of the restart after Johan Mojica’s lofted cross found the head of Budimir, who steered the ball past an unmoved Gazzaniga.

After falling behind, Girona showcased their character to pull themselves level through Dovbyk’s header from Miguel Gutierrez’s menacing delivery to the far post. With momentum back in the visitors’ favour, substitute Viktor Tsygankov completed the turnaround on the 80th-minute mark when he guided the ball home at the second time of asking.

Aleix Garcia netted a late fourth goal to wrap up all three points and condemn the hosts to a fourth home league defeat of the season, leaving them in 11th position. Girona, meanwhile, are three points clear at the top of the table, and don't look like slowing down any time soon.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

Girona - Osasuna player ratings Flashscore

