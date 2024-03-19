Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr celebrating for Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr celebrating for Real Madrid
Reuters
Real Madrid have filed a complaint against the referee who handled their game at Osasuna on Saturday for not including alleged racist insults aimed at their forward Vinicius Jr (23) in his match report, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The Brazil international, who scored twice as LaLiga leaders Real won 4-2 at the El Sadar Stadium, has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain.

"Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee of the match Juan Martinez Munuera," Real said.

"The referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and vexatious shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Jr, despite these being insistently pointed out by our players at the very moment when they were taking place."

Real have also extended the complaint they filed with the state prosecutor's office on Friday over hate and discrimination offences after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at the Brazil forward.

"Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred, and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering."

Reuters has contacted the RFEF's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) for comment.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridVinicius Junior
Related Articles
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti calls for a 'zero tolerance' policy of racist abuse in LaLiga
Vinicius condemns racist chants before Atletico Champions League game
European football talking points: Nice struggling, Bayern resurgent & Real Madrid on top
Show more
Football
Germany to play Ukraine and Greece in last friendlies before Euro 2024
Spurs ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup
Deschamps believes Kylian Mbappe's reduced playing time with PSG may benefit France
Lionel Messi fans to get 50% ticket refund for Hong Kong fiasco
British government planning to introduce independent football regulator
F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Lionel Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury
Injured Antoine Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Carlos Alcaraz admits he faced 'difficult months' before Indian Wells triumph
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says Turkish league violence unacceptable

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings