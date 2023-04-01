Unstoppable Girona put three past Alaves to move back to LaLiga's summit

Artem Dovbyk’s (26) composed double propelled Girona to a comfortable 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, catapulting the hosts back to the top of LaLiga with a 10th win in 11 matches.

Alaves already had their work cut out dealing with this season’s surprise title contenders, and the absence of suspended manager Luis Garcia - stationed up in the stands due to yellow cards - will only have made life more difficult.

The boss’ first uncomfortable moment came midway through the first period, when goalkeeper Antonio Sivera parried Yan Couto’s snapshot straight onto the head of Dovbyk, who confidently netted the opener for the second game running.

Outclassed and on the back foot, the visitors needed to be clinical when handed opportunities, but Samu Omorodion spurned their best chance of the half by powering a free header straight into the gloves of Paulo Gazzaniga.

Girona ruthlessly punished the teenager minutes later, as Couto’s inch-perfect pull-back was swept in first time by Portu, giving Michel’s side a deserved two-goal cushion at the break.

Key match stats Flashscore

The White and Reds weren’t done there as the magnificent Couto - who played a significant part in every goal - led the charge for a third, driving dangerously into the box and drawing a foul from Javi Lopez.

Dovbyk stepped up and rolled his 10th league goal of the campaign straight down the middle, putting the game beyond doubt as Míchel’s thoughts turned towards energy conservation.

Ruben Duarte almost rifled in a stunning consolation for Alaves, but his long-range arrowed effort thumped the crossbar to make it three games without a goal for the 13th-place strugglers, and the timing could hardly be worse as they gear up for a date with Real Madrid on Thursday.

LaLiga standings Flashscore

Girona face a tough tie of their own against Real Betis, but confidence will be coursing through their veins after another emphatic performance and a first clean sheet since October.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yan Couto (Girona)

