Villarreal name Pacheta as head coach

Villarreal have named Jose Rojo Martin "Pacheta" (55) as their new coach for the remainder of the 2023-34 season, the LaLiga side said on Saturday.

He took over after Villarreal parted ways with manager Quique Setien (64) on Tuesday, a little less than a year into the job.

Pacheta arrives at Villarreal following nearly two years at Real Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo. Valladolid were relegated to the second tier on the final day of last season after winning promotion the year before.

Villarreal, who finished the 2022-23 campaign fifth to qualify for the Europa League, are 15th on three points in the LaLiga standings, having won one of their four games so far.