Lyon fans banned from attending rescheduled game against Marseille

Lyon's team bus was damaged by Marseille fans
Lyon's team bus was damaged by Marseille fans
Profimedia
Lyon fans have been banned from travelling to the rescheduled Ligue 1 game at Marseille due to the risk of serious confrontation between supporters, the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The original game, on October 29, was called off after Lyon's team bus was pelted with stones, injuring now-former coach Fabio Grosso as the players made their way to the Stade Velodrome. The rescheduled game takes place on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday 6 December 2023 from midnight to midnight, the individual or collective travel of any person claiming to be a supporter of the Olympique Lyonnais club or behaving as such, is prohibited between the municipalities of the Rhone department and the municipality of Marseille," the Order in the Official Journal said.

The decree said there is a real and serious risk of a clash between the supporters of the two clubs due to the animosity they feel towards each other.

It also stated that the club are very frequently a source of disturbances to public order because of the violent behaviour of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team.

On Saturday a Nantes fan was stabbed before their match with Nice at the Beaujoire Stadium.

