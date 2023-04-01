Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami
Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Messi in Miami
Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Messi in Miami
Profimedia
Spain full-back Jordi Alba (34) says he is targeting more trophies after re-uniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (36) and Sergio Busquets (35) at Inter Miami.

Alba is available for a possible Inter Miami debut in Wednesday's Leagues Cup match against Florida rivals Orlando City after arriving in Miami at the weekend.

He won five Spanish league titles and a Champions League title during his time with Barça and a European Championship and Nations League with Spain.

"I have come here to compete, to win everything," Alba told a press conference after training on Tuesday.

Alba during his press conference
Profimedia

"I've been fortunate to win everything with Barcelona and almost everything with the national team...it was the right decision to come here to a very exciting project."

Alba said the impact of Messi and Busquets, who led Miami to back-to-back wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta in the group stage of the competition, has already been evident.

"I think the arrival of Busi (Busquets) and Leo (Messi) has made the team grow a lot, Alba said. "And I'm going to be the same player I've been in Europe, I'm going to have the same demands of myself."

Alba said that despite not having played since Spain's Nations League final victory over Croatia on June 19th, he has kept himself in good condition and is ready to hit the ground running.

"I have trained quite well in Barcelona for many days. It is true that it is not easy to train alone, but I got in touch with the (athletic staff) here, from Inter Miami, and well, they made it very easy for me," he said.

"I worked hard to be able to compete when I got here and I couldn't wait to train with my teammates, to know how they were personally."

The left back has been greeted warmly.

"They have welcomed me spectacularly," he said. "The truth is that I am very happy to be here. And well, physically I feel good, I am sure that with the passing of the weeks I will feel much better, and the change of climate is important but I feel good and strong.

"I've been here three days and it feels like I've been here my entire life."

Inter head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said that he was impressed with Alba's shape but that he would wait until Wednesday before deciding if Alba would play against Orlando.

With three top talents having joined a team that is bottom of the standings in MLS, it has been a challenge for Martino to create a cohesive team.

But he said he has been impressed by the way the players have responded to Messi, Busquets and Alba in the dressing room.

"What we have seen so far is that they are growing. They are not overshadowed by the greatness of the three players that we are talking about, but instead are focused on being able to learn from everything that they have done their careers," said the Miami coach.

"It is not easy for the players that we have here to receive players with so much history, with so many titles, with such good ability, with such a legacy in world football, In that sense, I think we are on the right track."

Mentions
FootballAlba JordiMessi LionelBusquets SergioInter MiamiMLS
Related Articles
Jordi Alba joins 'Barca reunion' with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami
Jordi Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami
Icon Lionel Messi an instant hit in Miami both on and off the pitch
Show more
Football
Marta moved to tears as Brazil World Cup hopes hang in the balance
Revolution head coach Bruce Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks
Sadio Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr after tricky season at Bayern Munich
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Pernille Harder 'hungry for more' as Denmark set their sights on Australia
Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on seven-year deal
Sweden manager Gerhardsson plans to use luxury of resting players against Argentina
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven
Lucas Hernandez says PSG 'adapting' to Luis Enrique as pre-season woes mount
World Cup organisers relieved after Australia avoid group stage exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
James masterclass helps irresistible England thump China to top Group D
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |