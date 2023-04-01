Kansas City shock St. Louis to advance in MLS play-offs, LAFC win again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Kansas City shock St. Louis to advance in MLS play-offs, LAFC win again
Kansas City shock St. Louis to advance in MLS play-offs, LAFC win again
Kansas' players celebrate their win
Kansas' players celebrate their win
Profimedia
Sporting Kansas City ended Western Conference top seeds St. Louis City's magical first MLS season on Sunday with a 2-1 victory that sealed a 2-0 win in their first-round play-off series.

Goals from Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi lifted Kansas City to victory, Ndenbe notching his second career goal a week after grabbing his first in Kansas City's 4-1 triumph in the first game of the best-of-three series.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC took another step in their bid for a title repeat, edging Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Denis Bouanga to win their series 2-0.

Expansion club St. Louis had defied all expectations in their debut season, sealing the top seed with weeks to spare.

Kansas City, meanwhile, needed a win on the final day of the regular season to make it into the wildcard round, having amassed just three points over their first 10 games before turning things around.

"I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this team, a leader of this team," Kansas City captain Johnny Russell said.

"Just to be a part of this when the guys have done everything they have done to turn this season around, it's honestly up there with the most enjoyable things in my career."

Eager to press home their advantage in the best-of-three series, an aggressive Kansas City dominated possession in the first half, and Ndenbe made sure they were rewarded in stoppage time.

Salloi fed Alan Pulido from the left and Pulido found Ndenbe with plenty of space to fire a left-footed shot past Roman Burki to put the hosts up 1-0 at the half.

The Belgian left back's second goal in as many matches came after 48 games for Kansas City without one.

With a desperate St. Louis pressing in the second half, Salloi doubled Kansas City's lead in the 73rd minute against the run of play.

Russell, breaking free on the right, slipped a well-timed ball into the path of Gadi Kinda, who laid off a pass to Salloi.

St. Louis pulled one goal back with Celio Martins scoring in the 86th minute with a ball that soared over keeper Tim Melia.

But Kansas City held them off through more than 12 minutes of stoppage time necessitated by an apparent head injury to Dany Rosero.

Eighth-seeded Kansas City will now play either the Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the single-elimination Western Conference semi-finals.

Houston lead their series 1-0 heading into game two on Monday.

Bouanga strikes again

In Vancouver, a penalty conversion in the 24th minute from French-born Gabon international Bouanga was enough to give LAFC the victory they needed to advance after a 5-2 win over the Whitecaps in game one.

Whitecaps players had argued to no avail after referee Tim Ford pointed to the spot following Tristan Blackmon's challenge on Mario Gonzalez.

Bouanga, the league's top scorer in the regular season, thought he had scored again six minutes into stoppage time, but on review it was called back for offside.

Before the ruling was made, Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini was sent off, incensed that Ford had collided with Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schopf, the tangle helping LAFC launch what appeared to be a scoring run.

Sartini was still fuming as he departed, kicking a couple of signboards on the way out.

LAFC's Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau produced five saves, including a diving stop on a long-range blast by Ryan Gauld in the waning seconds of the match.

LAFC next face either FC Dallas or Seattle, who play a winner-take-all game three on Friday.

After surviving a late-season slump to reach the playoffs, LAFC are seeking to become the first team since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2012 to win a second straight title.

Mentions
FootballSporting Kansas CitySt. Louis CityBouanga DenisHouston DynamoLos Angeles FCMLS
Related Articles
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eliminated from MLS play-off contention
Former Manchester United striker Chicharito departs LA Galaxy
Giorgos Giakoumakis named top MLS newcomer ahead of Lionel Messi
Show more
Football
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour on Declan Rice's impact, potential transfers and more
Football Tracker: Dust settles on weekend as Chelsea's trip to Spurs approaches
Updated
The Kenny Experience: Luton almost slay giants Liverpool on an emotional evening
Gianluigi Donnarumma to enter lion's den on return to crisis club Milan
Inconsistent Barcelona target early Champions League progress against Shakhtar
Coach Almiron leaves Boca Juniors after Copa Libertadores loss to Fluminense
Diaz implores group to release father after scoring on Liverpool return
Liverpool 'calm' despite scoring struggles in draw with Luton, says Klopp
Gutsy Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid to goalless draw
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Dust settles on weekend as Chelsea's trip to Spurs approaches
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings