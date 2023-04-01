Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Postecoglou (R) alongside Son
Postecoglou (R) alongside Son
AFP
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (58) said Son Heung-min's departure for the Asian Cup is a "big loss" as he urged his side to make up for the South Korean's untimely absence.

Postecoglou's team host Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday in the first of up to six matches without Son (31).

The Tottenham skipper has scored 12 times in all competitions this season, helping his club climb to fifth place in the Premier League.

Postecoglou believes they will miss the forward's influence off the pitch as well as his goals, with vice-captains Cristian Romero and James Maddison both injured.

"Sonny, if you name a team of the year at the moment, he's in it," Postecoglou said.

"He's been a hell of a player for us. It's a big loss for us, another one, and we're going to have to really raise everyone's levels to cover the absence of another significant contributor for us this season.

"What's more important is that Sonny has been an outstanding leader in deeds, actions and words and we're going to need players to step up tomorrow irrespective of who's wearing the armband."

Tottenham also lose Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr and Mali's Yves Bissouma to international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

But it is Son's exit that poses the biggest headache for Postecoglou and he will turn to Richarlison to fill the goal void.

The Brazil forward looks revitalised after groin surgery in November, scoring five times in his past five matches.

"He's just free of injury, he feels good physically and he's just able to perform at the levels that he wants to," Postecoglou said.

"He couldn't do that at the start of the season. Even though he was playing for us, he was feeling restricted in his movements.

"His body feels good and then he's scoring goals, which makes him feel a little bit more confident in himself."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSon Heung-MinRicharlisonTottenhamBurnley
Related Articles
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Veliz joins Tottenham's growing injury list ahead of Burnley FA Cup tie
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Updated
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Carrick wants to see ex-teammate Rooney back in dugout after Birmingham sacking
Man Utd keeper Onana available for Wigan game just 24 hours before international duty
Thomas Frank confirms Brentford would need 'unbelievable' offer to sell Ivan Toney
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Girona net dramatic late goal to beat Atleti in seven-goal thriller despite Morata heroics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings