Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits goals are 'not his strong point'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits goals are 'not his strong point'
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits goals are 'not his strong point'
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is seen as Arsenal's main striker
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is seen as Arsenal's main striker
AFP
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (26) concedes he's not a natural goalscorer.

Gabriel Jesus is viewed as the Gunners' senior striker.

But speaking after Brazil's match against Argentina he told reporters: "There are things that bothered me a lot in the post-2018 World Cup cycle. I was younger, I had a different mentality.

"Today I am a more mature man, more educated, a family man.

Gabriel Jesus stats
Flashscore

"I understand football is a priority for me, and I know I need to be well to do my best, especially for Brazil.

"There are things that I can't control. I train, I look for, I try, I move, I help the team.

"I believe that goals are not my strong point, but I score goals, I'm there to score goals. I did so much in the national team.

"When I score goals again, it's going to happen. It's work. I work quietly, I'm not one to respond to criticism, I'm not one to be happy with praise. I was, I won't be anymore."

Mentions
FootballGabriel JesusArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move
From Farense to Manchester City: CIES Football Observatory quantify directness in attack
Show more
Football
Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland
Updated
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City's radar and eyeing top spot
Gary Neville slams 'lawless' Premier League over Everton points deduction
FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post
EXCLUSIVE: Wright-Phillips believes Man City have edge over Liverpool ahead of tasty clash
'Football does that, mate': Postecoglou still pleased with Spurs start
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery
Five Premier League stars who will not be at Euro 2024
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings