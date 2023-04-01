Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits goals are 'not his strong point'

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (26) concedes he's not a natural goalscorer.

Gabriel Jesus is viewed as the Gunners' senior striker.

But speaking after Brazil's match against Argentina he told reporters: "There are things that bothered me a lot in the post-2018 World Cup cycle. I was younger, I had a different mentality.

"Today I am a more mature man, more educated, a family man.

Gabriel Jesus stats Flashscore

"I understand football is a priority for me, and I know I need to be well to do my best, especially for Brazil.

"There are things that I can't control. I train, I look for, I try, I move, I help the team.

"I believe that goals are not my strong point, but I score goals, I'm there to score goals. I did so much in the national team.

"When I score goals again, it's going to happen. It's work. I work quietly, I'm not one to respond to criticism, I'm not one to be happy with praise. I was, I won't be anymore."