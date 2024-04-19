Blow for Everton as defender Nathan Patterson out for the season

Blow for Everton as defender Nathan Patterson out for the season
Nathan Patterson has made 20 Premier League appearances this season
Reuters
Everton have suffered a hit to their bid to stay in the Premier League after defender Nathan Patterson (22) was ruled out for the season and will need surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury during their loss at Chelsea, manager Sean Dyche (52) said.

The injury means the right back is a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign in June.

"Very unfortunate injury. We are disappointed not only for him, as much as us as well," Dyche told reporters on Friday.

Injury-ridden Everton sit 16th in the league standings with 27 points, two above the relegation zone. The club have been docked eight points in the current campaign for two breaches of the league's spending rules.

Dyche said he was hopeful that three other injured players, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gana Gueye would be available when Everton host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

