Chelsea's Reece James charged by FA over alleged tunnel incident

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Reece James charged by FA over alleged tunnel incident
Chelsea's Reece James charged by FA over alleged tunnel incident
Chelsea captain Reece James has been formally charged by the Football Association
Chelsea captain Reece James has been formally charged by the Football Association
AFP
Chelsea captain Reece James (23) has been formally charged by the Football Association over an alleged incident in the tunnel after his side's defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.

The England international was unavailable for the match as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

James is alleged to have confronted referee Jarred Gillett following the Blues' disappointing 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge - their third defeat in the Premier League already this season.

Chelsea went down to 10 men in the second half of the match after defender Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute for dangerous play.

VAR recommended referee Gillett review the incident on the pitchside monitor which led to the Frenchman's dismissal.

The FA said in a statement: "Reece James has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Chelsea's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday, September 24th.

"It's alleged that the defender used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game."

The right back has until September 29th to respond to the charge.

The loss leaves boss Mauricio Pochettino under increasing pressure, with Chelsea languishing in 14th place and already 13 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaJames ReeceAston Villa
Related Articles
Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Pochettino urges Chelsea to be more clinical in front of goal
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Show more
Football
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares
Benjamin Sesko double helps holders Leipzig beat second-tier Wiesbaden 3-2
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
Joselu and Diaz get Real Madrid back on track in Las Palmas win
Updated
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
AC Milan's English contingent on form in comfortable Cagliari victory
Head of Spanish women's football league says Rubiales-led FA was 'sexist'
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match
Most Read
Namibia captain Johan Deysel receives hefty ban for Antoine Dupont tackle
Madness in Napoli, Victor Osimhen's case and possible consequences
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings