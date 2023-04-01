Dean Henderson signs for Crystal Palace on multi-year deal

Dean Henderson poses in his new shirt
Crystal Palace have confirmed the transfer of goalkeeper Dean Henderson (26) from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The England international has signed a five-year contract with the club, and becomes Palace’s third senior arrival of the summer transfer window alongside Jefferson Lerma (28) and Matheus Franca (19).

Confirming the signing, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit.

"We have been long-term admirers of Dean's, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United."

Henderson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it."

Henderson spent last season in the Premier League with Forest on loan and before then made 29 appearances for United.

