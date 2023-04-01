Draw with Liverpool 'one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years,' says Arteta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Draw with Liverpool 'one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years,' says Arteta
Draw with Liverpool 'one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years,' says Arteta
Updated
Arsenal and Liverpool were well matched
Arsenal and Liverpool were well matched
Reuters
Arsenal laid down their title credentials with an impressive performance in an intense 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday and will top the Premier League table at Christmas.

Mikel Arteta's team, last season's runners-up who have won five of their last seven matches but not tasted victory in a league game at Anfield since 2012, have 40 points from 18 games. Liverpool are second on 39 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

"An unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years in this league," Arteta told the BBC. "For many moments we were on top, in the last 20 minutes we wanted it more, but a draw is a fair result."

In 10 of the last 14 seasons, the leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title. Champions Manchester City are fifth, but have played one fewer game.

The Premier League table
Flashscore

Arteta was happy with his side's performances but felt that Liverpool were able to cause them problems by creating chaos. 

"We were determined to attack and cause them problems. They are a team who cause chaos, they are so vertical and direct. They are the best in the world at doing that," he said.

"It was an unbelievable game of football with two teams that raised the bar to another level."

Arsenal will spend Christmas Day top for the second successive season, although they may have been knocked off their perch before they play again on Thursday.

Liverpool and Aston Villa, who are one point behind, are both in action on Tuesday.

"I'm happy to be where we are. Tomorrow we have a beautiful dinner with our families, then back to work," Arteta said.

While Arsenal have won five of their last seven league games, Arteta said they still need to improve if they are to stay ahead in a tight title battle.

"Yeah of course there are certain things that we have to improve. Especially killing games," he said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArteta MikelLiverpoolArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta warns of pressure on managers as he draws line under FA charge
More VAR controversies prompt calls for further action in Premier League
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Show more
Football
Klopp: Arsenal game 'massively overshadowed' by serious Tsimikas injury
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold Liverpool, clash between Roma and Napoli goalless
Updated
Postecoglou heaps praise on keeper Vicario as Spurs hang on against Everton
Entertaining draw between Liverpool and Arsenal leaves Gunners top of the table
Chelsea vs Wolves - The first Premier League Christmas Eve match in 28 years
Inter cruise past Lecce to secure place as Italy's Christmas number one
10-men Atletico Madrid hold on to vital win over struggling Sevilla
Richarlison haunts former club as Spurs claim narrow win over Everton to go fourth
Luton stun Newcastle to claim third league win of the season
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold Liverpool, clash between Roma and Napoli goalless
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?
Record-breaking Man City thrash Fluminese to win the Club World Cup
Bowen and Kudus on target as West Ham ease past Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings