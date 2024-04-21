Everton beat Nottingham Forest to go five points clear of relegation zone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton beat Nottingham Forest to go five points clear of relegation zone
Everton beat Nottingham Forest to go five points clear of relegation zone
Everton scored twice to ease relegation fears
Everton scored twice to ease relegation fears
AFP
Everton beat fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday to pull five points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Optimism has been in short supply for both sides in recent weeks, blighted by points deductions and experiencing sobering runs of form in their respective bids to avoid the drop from the top flight.

Forest were first to test the water when Jordan Pickford was called into action early on to deny Neco Williams from close range.

Sean Dyche’s side were pressing well and created a promising opening when Dominic Calvert-Lewin met Dwight McNeil’s enticing cross with a header which went straight into the hands of Matz Sels.

The Toffees broke the deadlock just shy of the half-hour mark courtesy of Idrissa Gueye, who guided a well-controlled strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner after Ola Aina headed away Vitaliy Mykolenko’s cross into the Senegal international’s path.

Despite looking nervous at times in this match, Pickford did brilliantly to maintain Everton’s advantage with a superb save from point-blank range to deny Chris Wood in his 250th Premire League appearance for the Merseysiders.

Ashley Young was involved in two questionable Forest penalty appeals that were turned down; the first was his challenge which saw Gio Reyna go down in the box, while the second was a handball call from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s attempted cross that looked more clear-cut.

Match stats
Flashscore

Nuno Espírito Santo would have been pleased with his side’s revival after the break, but Morgan Gibbs-White was left to rue a golden missed opportunity to restore parity after opening up his body and shooting wide from a promising position.

That missed chance proved costly, as Everton doubled their lead through McNeil. The former Burnley man linked up well with Abdoulaye Doucouré, took the ball in a central position and saw his long range effort clip in off the post.

It was the perfect way to mark his 200th Premier League appearance and left the Toffees firmly on course for three precious points.

Beto was knocked unconscious following a collision with Gibbs-White late on and was stretchered off the pitch, but encouragingly gave a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd as he departed.

Dyche’s men rode their luck at times here, but held on to secure what was only a second victory in their previous 16 Premier League games.

It is a result which moves them five points clear of the bottom three, while Forest remain a mere point above Luton Town in the dreaded drop zone with four games left of the season.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonNottingham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Blow for Everton as defender Nathan Patterson out for the season
Arsenal and Liverpool fight to keep Premier League title race alive
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Coventry's Torp goal ruled offside as FA Cup semi heads to penalties
Updated
Nine-men Monaco hold on to win against Brest and leapfrog them into second in Ligue 1
Inter not focused on clinching title in Milan derby, claims manager Inzaghi
USMNT defender Sergino Dest sustains 'serious' knee injury
Crystal Palace hammer West Ham to pile further misery on David Moyes
Aston Villa ease past Bournemouth to strengthen Premier League top-four position
Werder Bremen battle past high flying Stuttgart after Marvin Ducksch brace
Getafe forced to settle for point after hard-earned draw against Real Sociedad
No rush to win league title for quadruple-chasing PSG, says Luis Enrique
Most Read
Football Tracker: Coventry's Torp goal ruled offside as FA Cup semi heads to penalties
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings