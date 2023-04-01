Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash
Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash
Liverpool's players react to Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth
Liverpool's players react to Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth
Reuters
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's (24) red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card".

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMac Allister AlexisBournemouthLiverpool
Related Articles
Klopp praises Liverpool's composure after tricky comeback win against Bournemouth
Liverpool put three past Bournemouth despite new signing Mac Allister seeing red
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Man United in for Bayindir
Updated
Late show earns Al Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Manchester United's Mason Mount out 'until international break' with injury
Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
Al-Nassr sign Portuguese midfielder Otavio from Porto for €60 million
Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez says Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Aston Villa in Europe
Arsenal captain Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Man United in for Bayindir
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |