Man United's Rasmus Hojlund to miss Everton game but set for Liverpool return

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 13 goals for Manchester United in all competitions
Rasmus Hojlund has scored 13 goals for Manchester United in all competitions
Reuters
Manchester United's top scorer Rasmus Hojlund (21) will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton but manager Erik ten Hag expects him to be back for the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on March 17.

The Denmark international, who has scored 13 goals for United in all competitions, has been out with a muscle injury since scoring twice in last month's 2-1 win at Luton Town.

"For next week, some players are planning to return," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

"Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka I expect them to be available for our game against Liverpool. Hojlund as well."

Maguire has missed the last two matches, while Wan-Bissaka has not played since January.

But Marcus Rashford, who struggled with an injury after scoring early in Sunday's 3-1 loss at Manchester City, will be available for Saturday, Ten Hag said.

"(Rashford and Jonny Evans) recovered after the derby, so they are available," he said.

"The rest is the same squad apart from Omari Forson. He dropped out, he has an injury."

United, who have lost their last two league matches, have faced injuries to key players throughout the campaign and sit sixth in the table with 44 points.

Man United's position in the Premier League
Flashscore

"I have to do it, we have to do it with the players available. I will never complain about that. We have to get the best out of it, that is our aim," the manager said.

"No team (can) deal with so many injuries. I think we played to maximum levels... in key positions you miss players who have a very high impact on the way we want to play.

"We'll fight. It doesn't matter who is the opposition, we go for the win."

Everton, winless in their last 10 league matches, are 16th with 25 points.

