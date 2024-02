Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund (21) is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a muscle injury, the club said on Friday.

The news is a big blow to the team's quest for a top-four finish, as the Dane has scored in six successive Premier League games.

Hojlund has seven goals in the league after his brace helped United to a 2-1 victory at Luton Town last Sunday.

United, sixth in the standings, host Fulham on Saturday.