Mikel Arteta hails 'incredible' Arsenal performance in win over Brighton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mikel Arteta hails 'incredible' Arsenal performance in win over Brighton
Mikel Arteta hails 'incredible' Arsenal performance in win over Brighton
Arteta celebrates Arsenal's win
Arteta celebrates Arsenal's win
Reuters
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed an "incredible performance" from his squad as they dismantled Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home on Sunday to provisionally return to the summit of the Premier League table.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz sealed the three points for the north London side, who underlined their first-half dominance by denying Brighton a single shot on goal.

Roberto De Zerbi's side had scored in every single Premier League game this season but had no solutions against Arteta's physical and free-flowing Arsenal.

"Incredible performance, a joy to watch from the start to the end, the way we did it against this very good team," Arteta told BBC Sport.

Premier League table
Flashscore

"Even at half time the scoreline didn't reflect that. We fully deserved to win the game. We had 15 shots (in the first half), it was a lot. We had to keep going, we don't have that accuracy in front of goal."

Brighton's best chance came at 1-0 when Pascal Gross saw his shot fly wide of the post in the 82nd minute, and Arteta said that was the unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

"You see it in every game. We had many situations to put the ball in the net and we didn't, 1-0 isn't enough," he said.

The Spaniard also had words of praise for Havertz, who has started to justify the 65 million pounds ($82.4 million) transfer fee Arsenal paid for his services, with the German netting four goals in his last seven games.

Havertz continued his fine run of form
Profimedia

When asked if he was finally putting in the performances expected of him, Arteta said: "In terms of goals, yes.

"In terms of performances, it's exactly the same as he was at the start of the season. You can see he's confident and enjoying his football."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHavertz KaiGabriel JesusBrightonArsenal
Related Articles
Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz send Arsenal top with win over Brighton
Arteta warns of pressure on managers as he draws line under FA charge
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Show more
Football
Real Madrid sweep past Villarreal to go top of LaLiga as Jude Bellingham scores again
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Updated
Inter Milan stretch lead at top of Serie A with impressive win at Lazio
Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain
Three big talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Bayern Munich ease past Stuttgart as relentless Harry Kane bags brace
Unai Emery vows to tackle indiscipline after Boubacar Kamara sending off against Brentford
Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus
Virgil van Dijk slams Manchester United's caution after Liverpool draw
Bayer Leverkusen continue title charge with thumping victory over Frankfurt
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz send Arsenal top with win over Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings