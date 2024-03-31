Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for nine months after ACL rupture

  Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for nine months after ACL rupture
Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for nine months after ACL rupture
Lascelles is set to be out for six to nine months
Lascelles is set to be out for six to nine months
AFP
Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles (30) will be out of action for six to nine months after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Saturday's 4-3 win over West Ham United, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute due to the injury in his right knee and the club said he would undergo surgery next week, effectively ending his season.

"After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months," Newcastle said in a statement.

Newcastle had triggered a contract extension earlier this month to keep the defender at the club until 2025.

