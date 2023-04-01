Pain, anguish and injuries: Eddie Howe's Newcastle face 'big test'

Newcastle United will face a "big test" as they look to bounce back after their Champions League exit with several key players missing, manager Eddie Howe said ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

Kieran Trippier will miss the home game through suspension while a number of regulars are still dealing with injuries, Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We are now getting a couple of players back but not in their best physical condition," he said.

"We will see how Anthony Gordon is today. Joe Willock in a period where he has had a couple of injections, a difficult injury but he won't be back this side of January.

"It's the same now with Harvey Barnes, he won't need an operation but we are waiting to see if he comes back or not."

Newcastle, who are seventh in the league, have lost their last three matches in all competitions, including Wednesday's defeat to AC Milan that ended their first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

"There is some pain and anguish, but that can’t stay around in professional football. The turnaround is so quick and now the focus is on Fulham," Howe said.

"It is going to be a big test to our ability to respond. There will be a narrative that will be negative. We have to override that."

Tenth-placed Fulham go into the game on the back of two 5-0 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

