Premier League Player of the Week: Declan Rice torments former employers

Arsenal's Declan Rice applauds the fans
Arsenal's Declan Rice applauds the fans
Marek Kratochvil / AFP
Enjoying his return to West Ham, Declan Rice (24) starred for Arsenal to become the latest Premier League Player of the Week.

Rice dazzled for the Gunners as they romped to a 6-0 win at the London Stadium, contributing to three goals to earn a 9.5 player rating.

The midfielder has been handed plenty of set-piece duties of late and he used his excellent deliveries to great effect, assisting the headers of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Rice's afternoon was made even better when he found the net with a high-quality strike from distance, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola left helpless.

Declan Rice vs West Ham
Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

He ended the match with four chances created and 66 completed passes in what was a ruthless display from him and his Arsenal teammates.

Mikel Arteta's side will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to lowly Burnley on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRice DeclanArsenalWest HamFeatures
