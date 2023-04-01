PSG winger Dembele the most 'creative' player in the world according to Wyscout data

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. PSG winger Dembele the most 'creative' player in the world according to Wyscout data
PSG winger Dembele the most 'creative' player in the world according to Wyscout data
PSG winger Ousmane Dembele topped the CIES Football Observatory's study as the most creative player in the world
PSG winger Ousmane Dembele topped the CIES Football Observatory's study as the most creative player in the world
Profimedia
Who is the most creative footballer in the world? It’s a tough question to answer objectively but the CIES Football Observatory in Switzerland have gone some way to answering it by using analytical data from Wyscout.

In a recent report, the CIES Football Observatory listed the top 100 players in the world with respect to statistics of chance creation during the ongoing season.

The index was developed from Wyscout data. It was calculated by adding the number of key passes and expected assists per 90 minutes and then weighting the results by the sporting level of the matches played.

Only footballers who have played at least 630 domestic league minutes for the same team during the current season were considered in the research. 

At the top of the list is Paris St-Germain’s winger Ousmane Dembele with Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) second and Nico Williams (Athletic Club) in third.

Interestingly, Nico Williams' brother Inaki also made the top 10 - creative genes it seems.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) round out the top five in the list, which means three French internationals are in the leading five, incredibly.

Federico Dimarco (Inter) and Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) are the top-ranked defenders in the world. 

The top three players under 23 years of age are the aforementioned Williams followed by Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven).

Alex Baena (Villarreal) and Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) round out the top five U23 players.

A total of 33 leagues appear in the top 100, with the most players coming from the English Premier League (16), where Diaby stands ahead of Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). 

Italy’s Serie A is the next most-represented league. The top three there are Dimarco, Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) and Felipe Anderson (Lazio).

The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), an independent study centre located in Neuchatel, Switzerland. The CIES Football Observatory specialises in the statistical analysis of football.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSerie APSGDembele OusmaneWilliams NicoDiaby MoussaDimarco FedericoSane LeroyTrippier KieranMbappe Kylian
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Serie A talking points: Empoli stun Napoli, Colpani and Dimarco stand out
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Show more
Football
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Updated
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Former Arsenal star Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
Palestine official says Gaza conflict taking toll on players ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Former Spurs midfielder O'Hara loves Postecoglou but thinks he can be reckless
Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers
USA ready to begin Nations League defence against Trinidad and Tobago
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals but semi-final hopes hinge on Sinner
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings