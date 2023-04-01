Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
Ten Hag was not impressed after the loss to Bournemouth
Ten Hag was not impressed after the loss to Bournemouth
Profimedia
Manchester United have spent around 400 million pounds on new signings since appointing Erik ten Hag (53) as manager in 2022 but after yet another abject display on Saturday, the Dutchman said his squad was not good enough.

Any optimism provided by a midweek win against Chelsea that had put sixth-placed United only three points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League evaporated in a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

It was no fluke. Bournemouth dominated the match almost from start to finish and could have won by more than the goals scored by Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

United have now lost four times at home in the Premier League this season and 11 in 23 games in all competitions and Ten Hag's future is again under a cloud.

He looked forlorn in the drenching rain and afterwards said his side had not started the match properly.

"I think, as a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent and we have to work as a squad to improve that," he said.

"We are really inconsistent, we have the abilities to do it, but you have to do it every game and every third day.

"As a group, we have to improve. We have to get tougher, so that we are ready for the game, from the start. I said on Friday it can't be in this league if you are not playing on the highest levels because you get killed."

Key match stats
Flashscore

United's fans made their feelings clear at the final whistle as boos rang out and Ten Hag said he sympathised with them.

"I feel sorry for them because they are always behind us," Ten Hag said.

"They expect more from us. And we have to do it from the first whistle."

Captain Bruno Fernandes, who was booked and will miss next week's trip to Liverpool, said the display was not acceptable.

"We did many things wrong today, at all levels, technically and intensity-wise, Bournemouth were much better than us," the Portuguese said.

"We are not consistent enough if you want to be in the top spots. I understand the fans' frustrations."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedBournemouthFernandes Bruno
Related Articles
Tavernier stars as Bournemouth demolish Manchester United at Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Ten Hag urges United squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter and PSG lead their leagues as Aston Villa make the headlines
Updated
Kolo Muani gets Paris St-Germain over the line against Nantes in Ligue 1
Inter cruise past Udinese after first-half blitz and back to top of Serie A
McGinn's goal enough to continue Aston Villa's hot streak against Arsenal
10-man Monaco rally to down Rennes and move back into Ligue 1 top two
Last-gasp Atalanta edge AC Milan 3-2 on the back of Lookman's double
'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after scoring landmark 200th Liverpool goal
Ruibal rasper rescues point for Betis against rusty Real Madrid in LaLiga
Most Read
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Football Tracker: Inter and PSG lead their leagues as Aston Villa make the headlines
'King' James and Lakers battle Haliburton's Pacers for first NBA Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings