Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Son Heung-Min was disappointed after the loss
Son Heung-Min was disappointed after the loss
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min (31) said the players needed to look in the mirror after a damaging 3-0 loss at Fulham cast doubt on their Premier League top-four credentials on Saturday.

Victory would have put them ahead of Aston Villa into the guaranteed Champions League berths but they produced a limp display as Rodrigo Muniz scored twice for the hosts.

"It is very disappointing and very frustrating. Everybody has to look in the mirror and say 'it is my fault'," said Son, who wasted one chance when the score was 0-0.

"It was not good enough. We didn't put in the effort we have put in this season. The performance, the attitude was not good enough.

"Everyone needs a big wake-up call."

The performance was all the more surprising given Tottenham's clinical 4-0 win at Villa last weekend and it ended their run of scoring in every Premier League game this season.

Son was certainly not mincing his words.

"In the Premier League if you are not ready you get punished. Aston Villa are an amazing team, but so are Fulham. If you are not giving 100% you get punished. You don't get three points for free," the South Korea forward added.

"This is two steps backwards. We now need to step forward. It is unacceptable, including me it was unacceptable.

"We are representing Premier League teams, we are representing Tottenham. This was not close to what we have been doing this season. It is very sad to watch this.

"The fans don't deserve this. Losing this was very tough."

Tottenham in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamFulham
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: A limited Gameweek leads to some tough decisions
Rodrigo Muniz at the double as firing Fulham stun wasteful Tottenham
Radu Dragusin to make first start for Tottenham at Fulham this weekend
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1
Updated
Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four
Dominant Manchester City down Newcastle to book place in FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves suffer blow with Pedro Neto likely to miss rest of season with injury
Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga
Updated
Burnley take advantage of early Brentford red to claim first win since December
Berry scores last-gasp goal as Luton snatch point from Nottingham Forest
Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt
Most Read
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings