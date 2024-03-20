West Ham and Brazil star Lucas Paqueta cooperating in FA betting investigation

Paqueta was investigated for possible breaches of betting rules in connection with yellow cards

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta (26) has been cooperating with the investigation into his involvement in an alleged betting scheme, he said on Wednesday.

British media reported last year that the English Football Association raised concerns about the West Ham United player for possible breaches of betting rules in connection with yellow cards he received in the Premier League last season.

Paqueta, who has said he did not place any bets, continued to play for West Ham after the allegations emerged. He was left out of former Brazil coach Fernando Diniz's squad for last year's World Cup qualifiers.

With the arrival of Dorival Jr. as head coach, Paqueta was recalled for friendlies against England and Spain.

"It's been seven months since it happened and I'm cooperating as much as I can (with the investigations)," Paqueta told a news conference.

"West Ham have always supported me, there was no reason for them not to do what they did, which was nothing more than put their player out there to play football. I'm happy to be helping, I hope to help at the end of the season."

Paqueta, who worked under Dorival at Flamengo, said he was excited to join up with the national squad.

"I'm happy for the call-up, for the recognition of my work. Being in the national team has always been my dream, the dream of every child," he added.

Brazil, record five-times world champions, play England at Wembley on Saturday before facing Spain in Madrid three days later.