West Ham held to draw with Aston Villa after late VAR controversy prevents Hammers winner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham held to draw with Aston Villa after late VAR controversy prevents Hammers winner
West Ham held to draw with Aston Villa after late VAR controversy prevents Hammers winner
West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio (R) tackles Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet
West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio (R) tackles Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet
AFP
Incredible late drama saw Aston Villa hold onto a point against West Ham United after a VAR check denied a stoppage-time winner for the Hammers.

The Villans’ search for a first-ever win at the London Stadium continues, extending the hosts’ unbeaten head-to-head record to nine games on home soil (W4, D5).

Both sides came into this match in good spirits thanks to comfortable midweek victories that sealed quarter-final places in their respective European competitions.

Villa were hoping to secure just their second PL double over West Ham, but for all their first-half possession, the Villans were struggling to make inroads.

Morgan Rogers looked lively for the visitors, yet it was the hosts creating the best chances, with Lucas Paqueta’s effort deflecting off Tomas Soucek and narrowly wide of the post.

Vladimir Coufal was left out of the Czech Republic squad for their upcoming international friendlies, but the right-back showed his value for West Ham here.

After unleashing a fierce deflected strike towards Emiliano Martinez, Coufal provided a pin-point cross to allow Michail Antonio to break the deadlock with a diving header, handing West Ham a deserved half time lead.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

Concerned with what he’d seen in the first half, Unai Emery made a pair of alterations at the break, yet it was West Ham with the ball in the net within five minutes of the restart.

Thankfully for Villa, Antonio was adjudged to have handled the ball as he turned in Jarrod Bowen’s corner delivery whilst under pressure from Martínez.

That disallowed goal appeared to act as a wake-up call for Villa, who began to exert pressure on the Hammers’ backline, testing Areola with a long-range Youri Tielemans strike before Ezri Konsa forced another save from close range.

Eventually, Emery’s substitutions had the desired effect as West Ham finally buckled under the pressure. Brilliant wing play from Moussa Diaby allowed the France international to cut the ball back where Nicolo Zaniolo arrived in space to turn in the equaliser.

James Ward-Prowse had the chance to steal all three points in stoppage time, only to be denied by a vital Matty Cash block before a dramatic late winner was chalked off after an incredibly long VAR check determined there was handball as the ball was bundled in by Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Having comfortably won the reverse fixture 4-1 back in October, Villa ultimately had to settle for a point as they continued their impressive recent record in London (W6, D3) – their longest unbeaten streak in the capital.

Emery may look back on this as two points dropped, however, as the Villans’ aspirations of a top-four finish hang in the balance, with a three-point cushion over their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, a fourth straight Premier League match without defeat sees West Ham close the gap on sixth-place Manchester United to just three points as they seek yet more European football.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Catch up on the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWest HamAston VillaAntonio Michail
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: A limited Gameweek leads to some tough decisions
Who's Missing: Tottenham without Van de Ven for clash against Fulham
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Show more
Football
Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Manchester United turning point
Fourth place finish not the goal for Tottenham, says style focused Postecoglou
Football Tracker: Atletico taking on Barcelona & Inter hosting Napoli in blockbusters
Updated
Pochettino pleads with Chelsea fans to 'trust' him after Leicester scare
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Hasenhuttl appointed as Wolfsburg coach hours after Kovac sacking
Bayer Leverkusen continue Bundesliga title charge despite late Freiburg fight
In-form AC Milan make it five wins on the bounce with victory over Verona
Bayern striker Kane travels to England camp for treatment on injured ankle
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico taking on Barcelona & Inter hosting Napoli in blockbusters
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings