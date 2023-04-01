West Ham continue unbeaten start with impressive win at Brighton

Although unlucky for some, 13 was the lucky number for West Ham United, who secured a first-ever Premier League victory against Brighton at the 13th time of asking in some style, cruising to a 3-1 win on the south coast.

With early leadership of the Premier League comes great responsibility, and an early Billy Gilmour flash-shot – which fizzed wide of the post – suggested they were going to rise to their tag as favourites in the post-Caicedo era.

But just moments later, they were stung by a swift counterattack, which saw James Ward-Prowse tap his 50th Premier League goal into an unguarded net after his initial effort ricocheted kindly back to him, leaving Bart Verbruggen stranded on his Seagulls debut.

Falling behind didn’t breathe much extra life into Brighton, with a Pascal Groß pop-shot from distance being about as close as they came to a leveller before the break.

That left them reliant on another second-half goal glut to rescue anything, after three-goal hauls following the break in their two prior outings.

And Brighton almost took a stride towards replicating that feat in the opening minute of the second half, but a stunning Alphonse Areola save down to his left denied Evan Ferguson a second goal in as many games at the Amex Stadium.

That save preserved West Ham’s advantage, and it was made to look even more key in the script of this game soon after. Another Hammers counter saw Jarrod Bowen gather Said Benrahma’s measured ball, and he slotted home his second goal in as many away league games.

Things then went from bad to worse for Brighton, and the game was up shortly after the hour mark, when Michail Antonio outmuscled Adam Webster and lasered his strike into the bottom corner, placing the result beyond any reasonable doubt.

In truth, the evening could have been a whole lot more humiliating for Brighton, with Lewis Dunk inadvertently diverting onto his own crossbar, though they did set up an interesting finish when Groß grabbed a consolation ten minutes from time.

However, it proved to be no more than that for the hosts, as their 100 per cent winning PL start was brought to an abrupt halt by a West Ham side who ended the evening by usurping the Seagulls’ position at the summit.

