Celtic sign Australian international Marco Tilio from Melbourne City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premiership
  4. Celtic sign Australian international Marco Tilio from Melbourne City
Celtic sign Australian international Marco Tilio from Melbourne City
Marco Tilio has agreed a five-year deal at Celtic Park and becomes the second signing of Brendan Rodgers' second spell
Marco Tilio has agreed a five-year deal at Celtic Park and becomes the second signing of Brendan Rodgers' second spell
Profimedia
Celtic confirmed the signing of Australian international forward Marco Tilio (21) from Melbourne City on Friday.

Tilio has agreed a five-year deal at Celtic Park and becomes the second signing of Brendan Rodgers' second spell at the club after the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm (20).

Tilio, who has seven international caps, scored 20 goals in 82 games for Melbourne.

"I'm ecstatic that I'm coming over to Europe, coming to such a big club and team, and I'm super-excited," Tilio told Celtic TV.

"It's an amazing opportunity for myself and having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it's a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn't deny."

Tilio will not be joining his former international teammate Aaron Mooy (32) at Celtic Park after the midfielder announced his retirement on Friday.

However, his path to the first team under Rodgers could be eased by the departure of Portuguese winger Jota (24), who has been linked with a move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Mentions
FootballTilio MarcoCelticPremiershipTransfer News
Related Articles
Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract to replace Postecoglou
Celtic and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy calls time on football career
Brendan Rodgers targets European impact as his second spell at Celtic gets underway
Show more
Football
FIFA orders Cardiff City to pay Nantes £9.45m Emiliano Sala transfer fee
Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
Updated
Captains given choice of eight armbands at the FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain name final squad for women's World Cup after player-coach feud
Alive and kicking for now, but isolated Russian football risks going backwards
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism
Mexico into Gold Cup knockout stage after comfortable victory over Haiti
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets not in Miami for a 'holiday', says Gerardo Martino
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations