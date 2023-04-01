Mitrovic doubles up as Al Hilal down Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Riyadh derby

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost 3-0 to table-toppers Al Hilal in the Riyadh derby at the King Fahd International Stadium on Friday to fall further behind their bitter rivals at the top the Saudi Pro League standings.

The Portuguese striker left the field with rival fans taunting the five-times Ballon d'Or winner by chanting the name of his great rival and Argentinian World Cup winner, Lionel Messi at the end of the game.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put the league leaders in front before Aleksandar Mitrovic's late double sealed a win that takes unbeaten Al Hilal seven points clear of Al Nassr at the summit 15 games into the season.

After a goalless first half, Saud Abdulhamid delivered a 64th-minute cross from the right for former Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic to head in the opener, beating Nawaf Al-Aqidi low and to his right.

Mitrovic then headed in the second with a minute remaining when he nodded in Salem Al Dawsari's corner.

Three minutes later, the Serbian forward completed the scoring by cutting inside Aymeric Laporte to strike through Al-Aqidi's legs and net his 13th of the season to pull to within two goals of Ronaldo on the top scorers' chart.

The game ended on a sour note for Al Hilal as defender Ali Al Bulayhi was sent off in injury time by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan, as Jorge Jesus' side notched up their 13th win in 15 league games.

