Saudi club Al Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Saudi club Al Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta
Saudi club Al Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta
Gabri Veiga in front of Celta Vigo's fans
Gabri Veiga in front of Celta Vigo's fans
Reuters
Al Ahli have signed Spain Under-21 international Gabri Veiga (21) from LaLiga side Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday, the latest in a slew of signings this summer by Saudi Arabian clubs.

Veiga, a product of Celta's academy, scored 11 league goals for the Spanish side last season, including a brace on the final day of the campaign in a 2-1 win over champions Barcelona - which helped his side avoid relegation.

Veiga, who has played eight times for Spain's Under-21 team and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the U21 European Championship last month, has attracted interest from several clubs in the transfer window including Chelsea, Liverpool and Napoli.

"The jewel of Spain will chant our anthem," Al Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Veiga is the latest addition to Al Ahli's squad after the signings of Riyad Mahrez (32), Roberto Firmino (31), goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (31), Alain Saint-Maximin (26), Merih Demiral (25), Franck Kessie (26) and Roger Ibanez (24).

Al Ahli, who have returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, have enjoyed a great start to the season with three wins from three games.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al IttihadAl Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each of them.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueVeiga GabriCelta VigoAl Ahli SCMitrovic AleksandarBarcelonaDemiral MerihFirmino RobertoMendy EdouardTransfer News
Related Articles
Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie moves from Barcelona to Saudi side Al-Ahli
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino agrees to join Saudi club Al-Ahli
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: United complete dramatic comeback as West Ham lead Brighton
Updated
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli announce Gabri Veiga as Brighton close in on Baleba
Updated
Palhinha stuns Arsenal as 10-man Fulham earn late point
Dortmund stutter to draw against rivals Bochum despite Malen strike
Can Chelsea reject Romelu Lukaku be a success at Roma?
Tottenham preserve unbeaten start with victory over Bournemouth
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal
Updated
Spain's football federation stands by chief amid kiss scandal and threatens to sue players
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: United complete dramatic comeback as West Ham lead Brighton
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli announce Gabri Veiga as Brighton close in on Baleba
Bellingham bursts Vigo bubble as Real Madrid sneak to narrow win
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |