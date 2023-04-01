Cagliari make greatest comeback in Serie A history for first win of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Cagliari make greatest comeback in Serie A history for first win of season
Cagliari make greatest comeback in Serie A history for first win of season
Cagliari scored four second-half goals to beat Frosinone 4-3
Cagliari scored four second-half goals to beat Frosinone 4-3
AFP
Cagliari pulled off the greatest comeback in Serie A history on Sunday when they recovered from 3-0 down at home to Frosinone to win 4-3, with Leonardo Pavoletti (34) contributing two goals in added time.

"I always say give everything until the end of the game. I hope that this victory will be a milestone," said manager Claudio Ranieri, whose side had started the day bottom of the table and had not won in their opening nine games.

The Sardinian team found themselves 3-0 behind in the 49th minute after letting in a goal by Marco Brescianini and a first-half brace by Matias Soule.

Their comeback did not begin until the 72nd when substitute Gaetano Oristanio scored and four minutes later Antoine Makoumbou made it 3-2.

Second-half substitute Pavoletti, levelled the tie in the 94th minute and two minutes later grabbed the winner.

Match summary
Flashscore

Pavoletti then turned saviour at the other end, clearing off the line from a late Frosinone header as Cagliari won their first game of the season and climbed off the bottom of the table.

No team had ever gone on to win a Serie A game when 3-0 down going into the final 20 minutes.

Perugia came close in 2001 when 3-0 down to Bari, scoring for 3-1 in the 67th minute before going on to win 4-3.

In 1942, Torino came from 3-0 down against Napoli to win 5-3 but their comeback began in the 42nd minute, while in 1949 Inter Milan won a derby game with AC Milan 6-5, having been 4-1 down but having pulled back to 4-3 by halftime.

In 2011, AC Milan beat Lecce 4-3 after being 3-0 down at the interval, with Kevin-Prince Boateng scoring the first goal of a hat-trick in the 49th minute.

The same year, Genoa began a comeback from 3-0 down to AS Roma in the 52nd minute before winning 4-3. In 2021, Hellas Verona also pulled back the first goal in the 52nd minute after being 3-0 down to Venezia and won 4-3.

Mentions
FootballSerie ACagliariPavoletti LeonardoFrosinone
Related Articles
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Show more
Football
Ajax slump to bottom of Eredivisie for first time after PSV thumping
Football Tracker: Haaland the hero as Manchester turns blue, Napoli and Milan share spoils
Updated
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Updated
Second-half comeback sees Napoli draw level in dramatic clash with Milan
Colombian army searches for Luis Diaz's kidnapped father after his mother was rescued
United manager Ten Hag says derby loss one of most disappointing days of his tenure
Late Thuram strike gifts Inter 1-0 win over visiting Roma and takes them top
Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to return to the top of the Bundesliga
Haaland scores twice as ruthless City pile pressure on United in Manchester derby
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Haaland the hero as Manchester turns blue, Napoli and Milan share spoils
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad after 'tough night' following parents' kidnapping

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings