EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Breda talks Thuram's father inspiration and Chiesa's form with Juventus

New Ternana coach Roberto Breda (54) is happy seeing the sons of two former teammates making a big impact in Serie A.

Breda took charge of Serie B's Ternana last month and has managed to stop the freefall, securing five points from the past three games, including an impressive 3-1 win at Cosenza.

He made the move to Ternana after leaving Ascoli at the end of last season, having guided them to Serie B safety.

Speaking to Tribalfootball.com, Breda took time out to reflect on what he has been witnessing in Serie A this season and admits he's delighted seeing Fede Chiesa continuing to progress with Juventus and Marcus Thuram making an instant impact with Inter Milan.

Breda played with Thuram's father, Lilian Thuram, at Parma and with Enrico Chiesa, Fede's father, at Sampdoria.

Chiesa looks to be regaining his best form again Profimedia

"Chiesa had this injury that affected him a lot but now he is turning up his levels that we all know him for," said Breda.

"In contrast, Thuram is the surprise of this season because he came unknown in our league, and due to his determination and humility, he is showing his qualities every day and more.

"Their fathers have given them the right advice about Serie A and I think the advice they have taken from them has helped them a lot."

Asked about the Serie A campaign overall, Breda admits it's developing into an exciting race for the Scudetto. And as a student of the game, Breda says he's impressed by his fellow Italian coaching identities making a major impact.

He said, "It's a very interesting and beautiful season, and for me, it's hard to say who will win the league this season.

"In my opinion, this is the league of the coaches because now in Serie A there aren't any more top-class players but we have wonderful coaches who impose on their teams different tactical shapes and it makes the league more interesting.

Motta has impressed as manager of Bologna Profimedia

"The league is becoming more interesting not only for the coaches of the important teams but also coaches like (Gian Piero) Gasperini, (Vincenzo) Italiano, and (Thiago) Motta.

"Serie A is a very competitive league and the demonstration is also the fact that last year three Italian teams were in the finals of the European competitions."