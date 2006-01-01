Fluminense sack manager Fernando Diniz after poor start to the season

Fluminense are sitting at the bottom of the league under Diniz
Fluminense are sitting at the bottom of the league under DinizReuters
Fluminense have sacked their former Brazil coach Fernando Diniz (50), the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday, after a poor start to the season left them bottom of the Brazilian top flight.

He took charge of Fluminense for the second time in 2022 and led them to success in the Copa Libertadores last season and the Recopa Sudamericana in February.

However, Fluminense currently sit in 20th place with six points after 11 matches in the Brazilian Championship.

The latest setback for Diniz was a 1-0 defeat by Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo at home on Sunday.

He combined his Fluminense job with being Brazil's interim manager from July last year until he left the post in January.

Fluminense's Assistant manager Marcao will temporarily take over the team.

Mentions
FootballFluminenseSerie A
