New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
De Rossi pictured in 2021 when acting as Italy's assistant coach
De Rossi pictured in 2021 when acting as Italy's assistant coach
Reuters
New AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi (40) is well aware of the love the club's fans still have for Jose Mourinho but hopes they will have room in their hearts for him as well.

De Rossi replaced Mourinho on Tuesday, with Roma ninth in the league after their 3-1 loss to AC Milan, but the Portuguese manager still has the support of the fans and banners have appeared in recent days protesting about his sacking.

"Nobody will ever cancel the love the fans felt for Mourinho but nothing prevents them from loving me too, and continuing to support the team at the stadium," De Rossi told a press conference on Friday.

As a former, much-loved Roma player, De Rossi is under no illusions as to why he was chosen as the man to bridge the gap with the fans after Mourinho's dismissal.

"It was a well thought-out choice because if you dismiss a much-loved coach you have to take into account several factors; with someone else, the reaction of the fans could have been worse," De Rossi said.

"I'm not stupid, it's obvious that if I'm here, it's not because they were struck by the football played during my time at SPAL."

De Rossi had his first taste of management at SPAL last season but the experience lasted just four months as three wins in 16 league games left the club in the Serie B relegation zone.

His contract with Roma expires at the end of this season but De Rossi had no doubts about returning to the club where he spent 18 seasons as a player.

"The owners have been very clear about the duration and tenor of my stay here," De Rossi said.

"I asked for a bonus if we qualify for the Champions League but I would have signed anything; it seemed to me a necessary gesture considering my history here."

Roma in the standings
Flashscore

Luckily, as a Roma fan, De Rossi has already been keeping a close eye on the team and despite their position in the league, he is hopeful that a Champions League place can still be achieved.

"I'd be happy if we were in the top four at the end of the season; it's not an easy goal but it's absolutely possible.

"If you change a coach it's clear that there are problems; I'm starting from scratch. Fortunately, for reasons of support, I have seen all the games, so I know the team well and I have shortened the study period a bit."

De Rossi's first test comes on Saturday with a home game against struggling Hellas Verona, currently 18th in the Serie A standings.

Mentions
FootballSerie ADe Rossi DanieleAS Roma
Related Articles
Roma start new chapter without Jose Mourinho against Verona
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Race for the Scudetto: Mourinho sacked, Vlahovic carries Juventus and Inter hit top form
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings