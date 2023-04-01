Race for the Scudetto: Mourinho sacked, Vlahovic carries Juventus and Inter hit top form

More Inter Milan dominance, Napoli find some much-needed inspiration and Jose Mourinho is sacked. This is a summary of what happened in Serie A over the past week.

MOMENT OF THE WEEK - RRAHMANI'S GOAL

Saturday afternoon's match between Napoli and Salernitana looked like the most classic of cursed games for the hosts. Salernitana had taken the lead thanks to a goal scored by Antonio Candreva, who despite his age, always delivers against the top clubs.

At the end of the first half, Napoli managed to win a penalty, which Matteo Politano converted, bringing the score back to level terms. In the second half, the Italian champions went on the assault with all their offensive potential, coming close to scoring the winning goal several times.

In particular, the man who was making the difference was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian who seemed unstoppable last year. He desperately tried to get the ball into the net, but Guillermo Ochoa stood firm under pressure.

When all seemed lost and yet another draw was on the cards, there came one of those unexpected goals that often turn seasons around. It was Amir Rrahmani who found it, taking advantage of a golden chance to dispatch with great coolness. A heartbreaker for Salernitana.

TEAM OF THE WEEK - INTER MILAN

It will be really difficult for Juventus to catch Inter, who seem unbeatable at the moment. On Saturday night, Simone Inzaghi and his team travelled to Monza, but for Raffaele Palladino and his team, there was never a chance of victory.

Too much quality and too much talent was at Inzaghi's disposal to provide any resistance. The match ended 5-1 and the result could have been even worse, as during the first half alone Lautaro and co. could have made it five.

Inter at the moment are unstoppable; only Juventus in Italy seem to be able to keep up with them, but the Bianconeri can't afford the slightest misstep given the ease at which the Nerazzurri bring home one result after another.

MOMENT OF THE WEEK - MOURINHO SACKED

Jose Mourinho managed 138 games for Roma. AFP

Without any doubt the major news of the weekend. After Roma's defeat against AC Milan, chairman Dan Friedkin decided it was time to say enough is enough and sack the Special One.

It had been coming with 29 points in 20 games, a dismal Coppa Italia exit and finishing second in the Europa League group. A string of poor performances piled the pressure on Mourinho, and the defeat suffered in Milan was the straw that finally broke the camel's back.

Mourinho is gone after the 20th matchday of the season. Regardless of how one feels about the issue, the dismissal of a legend like Mourinho must be the standout moment of the Serie A weekend.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - DUSAN VLAHOVIC

Perhaps he is not only the player of the week, but he is really the man of the moment. Right now Juventus are resting entirely on the shoulders of the Serbian striker, whose goals are leading the team in this tight Scudetto fight with Inter.

In the match against Sassuolo on Tuesday night, Vlahovic scored two extraordinary goals. The first with a shot from outside the box - a marvellous effort that ended up going in under the bar - and the second with a practically perfect free kick.

The Serbian is shaking off all the criticism he had to live with for several months, when he was unable to pull his game together and was the most criticised player on the team. Now after every goal he scores, Dusan seems to say, "See, this is who Vlahovic is. This is Vlahovic". Yes, a formidable striker.