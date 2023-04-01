Second-half Vlahovic double fires Juventus past Lecce to Serie A summit

Dusan Vlahovic has been in fine form
Juventus replaced Inter Milan at the Serie A summit as a 3-0 win over Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare made it seven consecutive victories in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri’s men.

The in-form visitors could have struck inside just 15 seconds, as Dusan Vlahovic poked wide having been picked out in the box. Nikola Krstovic then had a chance to score his first goal since October for the hosts, but could only fire wide after turning his defender.

Weston McKennie also saw a header cleared off the line by Krstovic with just 11 minutes on the clock, as both sides threatened to strike early on. However, not many more opportunities presented themselves in the first half, as a member of Lecce’s backroom staff was sent off in added time after voicing their frustration.

Juventus certainly started the second half the better, as Kenan Yildiz was denied from close range by Wladimiro Falcone, but moments later, the Bianconeri found the breakthrough.

Vlahovic reached double figures for the season as his volley bounced into the top corner just before the hour-mark, making it four goals in four games for the Serbian. That record stretched to five when he grabbed his brace soon after, tapping in McKennie’s header on the line to double the Old Lady’s advantage.

Vlahovic’s quick-fire double seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Giallorossi, whose best chance to get back into the game fell to Mohamed Kaba, but he could only fire straight at Wojciech Szczesny.

Their night went from bad to worse when Gleison Bremer headed in a third for Juventus after a wonderful cross, which meant Lecce’s previous four-match unbeaten home league run came to an abrupt end.

The result means Roberto D’Aversa’s men stay in 14th, while Juve’s strong away form continues, as they have now won six of their last seven league outings on their travels.

Juventus are top for now
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

