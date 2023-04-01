Leicester sign Belgium international Janice Cayman from Lyon

Janice Cayman played for Lyon for three seasons
Reuters
Leicester City have signed Belgium international Janice Cayman (34) from Lyon, subject to league and international clearance, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday.

He joined Lyon in 2019, helping them to two Women's Champions League trophies, three league titles and two French Cups.

"It's a new country to play football for me, but maybe one of the biggest countries to play in," Cayman told the club website.

"It will be a big challenge but it's very exciting to be in a new league, to meet new teams and to just give it my all."

Cayman is Belgium's most capped international women's player with 137 caps, and has represented her country at Euro 2017 and 2022.

