Japan warns fans not to go to North Korea for World Cup qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Japan warns fans not to go to North Korea for World Cup qualifier
Japan warns fans not to go to North Korea for World Cup qualifier
Japan fans at the Asian Cup in Qatar last month
Japan fans at the Asian Cup in Qatar last month
AFP
Japan has warned football fans not to attempt to travel to "hostile" North Korea for next week's World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang.

The Tokyo foreign ministry "strongly requests the general public to refrain" from attending the match on March 26th, the first for the two sides in North Korea since 2011.

"As you know, North Korea takes a hostile view of Japan and travel is not recommended for the general public," it said on X, formerly Twitter.

Japan and North Korea play in Tokyo on Thursday as part of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, before the return fixture next week.

Japan's long-standing advice for its nationals is not to travel to North Korea but it does not expressly forbid them from doing so. The two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

It was unclear how many fans, if any, would try to travel. They would need a North Korean visa to do so.

Fourteen government officials will however accompany the Japan team for the match as well as a small number of media outlets, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The first leg of their women's play-off for the Paris Olympics was switched from the North Korean capital to neutral ground in Saudi Arabia last month.

Relations have long been dogged by issues including compensation for Japan's brutal occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945 and more recently by Pyongyang's firing of missiles over Japanese territory.

The abduction by North Korean agents of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s - forced to train spies in Japanese language and customs - has also long been a major point of contention.

Thursday's match in Tokyo was expected to see a sizeable contingent of North Korean supporters from among Japan's long-standing ethnic Korean community of about 300,000 people.

Most are descendants of civilians taken from their homes during Japan's colonisation of the Korean peninsula.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipJapanNorth Korea
Related Articles
Spurs ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup
Reims' Junya Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim
Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment
Show more
Football
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Spanish police search football federation headquarters in corruption probe
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Regulator plans cause rift between Premier League and EFL clubs
EXCLUSIVE: Rui Vitoria on Egypt's AFCON exit, managing Salah & Portuguese football
Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game with Real Madrid
Updated
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again
Tennis Tracker: Returning Halep knocked out by Badosa, Wozniacki cruises through in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings