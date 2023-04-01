Italy determined to avoid past mistakes at World Cup, says Manuela Giugliano

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Italy determined to avoid past mistakes at World Cup, says Manuela Giugliano
Italy determined to avoid past mistakes at World Cup, says Manuela Giugliano
Manuela Giugliano celebrates scoring
Manuela Giugliano celebrates scoring
Reuters
Italy midfielder Manuela Giugliano (25) says her side must avoid past mistakes if they are to go far in this year's women's World Cup.

Giugliano played a key role in Italy's run at the 2019 World Cup in France, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

They were knocked out of the 2022 European Championship in England at the group stage, finishing bottom of the standings with one point.

"I believe that the EURO experience has made us understand the importance of having a united team where we must try every time to bring out that something extra that, perhaps, we were not able to bring out in the European Championship," she said in an interview on the FIFA website.

"But I think the expectations were different and we weren't able to reach them, we weren't (the same) team that we were in France.

"Now we're going to play for our second World Cup, and the experience we have gained, we will take it with us."

Giugliano believes that unity among the players is crucial for achieving success.

"I think the strength lies in staying together and going to the World Cup, following all the efforts we made up to now to win this magnificent competition," she said.

"And above all, I want to be genuine and go there with a smile."

The ninth women's World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Italy start their campaign against Argentina on July 24th before playing Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenGiugliano ManuelaItaly
Related Articles
Italy name Barcelona's 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in World Cup squad
South Africa squad in dispute with FA ahead of World Cup later this month
Australia captain Sam Kerr hopes to deliver iconic moment at home World Cup
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa sign Pau Torres, Barcelona clinch Roque deal
Updated
Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years at the club
American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas part of 49ers group in Leeds takeover
Forest's Harry Toffolo charged with misconduct over 375 alleged betting breaches
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to face tax evasion trial after 2014 incident
Aston Villa sign Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal for 35 million euros
EXCLUSIVE: Fiorentina owner on West Ham and future of Italian football
Barcelona sign Brazilian forward Vitor Roque on seven-year deal from 2024
England must defy injuries and dip in form to win Women's World Cup
Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says USA forward Alex Morgan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa sign Pau Torres, Barcelona clinch Roque deal
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |