Italy determined to avoid past mistakes at World Cup, says Manuela Giugliano

Italy midfielder Manuela Giugliano (25) says her side must avoid past mistakes if they are to go far in this year's women's World Cup.

Giugliano played a key role in Italy's run at the 2019 World Cup in France, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

They were knocked out of the 2022 European Championship in England at the group stage, finishing bottom of the standings with one point.

"I believe that the EURO experience has made us understand the importance of having a united team where we must try every time to bring out that something extra that, perhaps, we were not able to bring out in the European Championship," she said in an interview on the FIFA website.

"But I think the expectations were different and we weren't able to reach them, we weren't (the same) team that we were in France.

"Now we're going to play for our second World Cup, and the experience we have gained, we will take it with us."

Giugliano believes that unity among the players is crucial for achieving success.

"I think the strength lies in staying together and going to the World Cup, following all the efforts we made up to now to win this magnificent competition," she said.

"And above all, I want to be genuine and go there with a smile."

The ninth women's World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Italy start their campaign against Argentina on July 24th before playing Sweden and South Africa in Group G.