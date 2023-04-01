US midfielder Rose Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup

Lavelle in action with the US
Reuters
Rose Lavelle said she is more comfortable taking on the responsibilities of leadership and is ready to step up as a senior member of the U.S. squad when she heads to her second Women's World Cup, even as questions remain around her fitness.

The midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final as the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and last played on April 8 in a friendly against Ireland.

With captain Becky Sauerbrunn among those missing out due to injury, US coach Vlatko Andonovski has selected a number of fresh faces for the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

"Being a vocal leader doesn't really come naturally to me, so it's definitely something - as one of the more experienced players on the team - I have to push myself out of my comfort zone a little to be more of a leader," Lavelle told CBS.

"It's important that we find our voice, because we're not always going to have Becky and 'Pinoe' to lean on," she added, referring to Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe.

"I've been lucky in having the veteran players that I've gotten to grow into this team with. It's been good getting out of my comfort zone."

Lavelle's career has been hampered by hamstring injuries and she said she has been working to improve her strength and conditioning with a new personal trainer Dak Notestine, who also trains Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Lavelle was also impressed by the depth of talent waiting to make their mark from the bench, which has helped make up for the absence of some key players.

"I kind of laugh when I see sometimes who we even have on the bench," she added. "We have such amazing options and such amazing players that have always risen to the occasion."

The US begin their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on July 22.

