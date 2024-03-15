Southgate defends decision to go public on Ben White's England absence

Southgate defends decision to go public on Ben White's England absence
Reuters
Gareth Southgate said he went public about Ben White's (26) decision to make himself unavailable for England duty this month as he would have no credibility left as a manager if people believed he overlooked the in-form Arsenal defender.

White was not part of the England squad announced on Thursday for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month, despite a string of good performances for Arsenal in recent weeks.

Southgate said the 26-year-old, who has not featured for England since leaving the World Cup camp in November 2022, had asked not to be considered.

"I don't think it would be right not to state the situation we're in," he told reporters.

"We've explained to Arsenal we were going to do that. And if you make a decision like that, you do have to stand by it."

Southgate said that while he does not have huge credibility "there would be none if I didn't pick him on form".

England will host Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later at Wembley Stadium.

Mentions
FootballSouthgate GarethWhite BenArsenalEngland
