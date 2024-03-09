Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Ramsdale has been behind Raya in the pecking order this season
Ramsdale has been behind Raya in the pecking order this season
Profimedia
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's (25) consistency should earn him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship in Germany, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Ramsdale has played five league games this season compared to 38 matches last season. The Englishman lost his starting spot to David Raya after the Spaniard joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in last year's close season.

Ramsdale is set to start the league game on Saturday as Raya is ineligible to play for his parent club.

Raya (L) will not be able to play against his parent club Brentford
Profimedia

"I don't know how Gareth is thinking but if I were placed that situation, I would judge Aaron not for what he has done in one day but what he has done in the last two or three seasons," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"He has shown consistency and quality. It would give me no reason to make another decision. A player has to be himself, and one of the biggest qualities of Aaron is his character and his charisma, his enthusiasm, his energy."

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which begins on June 14th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRamsdale AaronRaya DavidSouthgate GarethArteta MikelArsenalBrentfordEngland
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Man United host Everton in Premier League, Getafe travel to Valencia
Updated
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs won't spend big money on one signing
Jurgen Klopp believes he will be easier to replace than Pep Guardiola
Lamine Yamal stunner guides Barcelona to tight victory over Mallorca
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Updated
Fantasy Premier League: Bournemouth and Luton players popular ahead of double Gameweek
England's Lionesses to open European Championship defence at Wembley
Ten Hag: Man Utd's win ratio could be '75 per cent' but for long injury list
Spurs boosted by return of Pedro Porro ahead of crunch Aston Villa clash
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man United host Everton in Premier League, Getafe travel to Valencia
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with brutal second round knockout

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings