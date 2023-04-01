Australian Open: Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during semi-final loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Zverev suffered a heart-wrenching loss to Medvedev
Zverev suffered a heart-wrenching loss to Medvedev
Reuters
Alexander Zverev (26) said his energy began to fade midway through his five-set Australian Open semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev (27) on Friday and blamed an illness following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the last round.

Zverev was two points from a win after going up 5-4 in the fourth set tiebreak before crashing to a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat but the German said his issues began earlier.

"End of the second set I started to lose energy. I started to not feel so fresh anymore," Zverev told reporters. "I got a bit sick after the Alcaraz match with a bit of fever so that didn't help the recovery and I did play quite a lot.

"Against him (Medvedev), it's impossible to play when you're not 100% physically, because he's literally someone that really doesn't give you anything.

"He makes you work for every single point and once you can't really do that anymore, it becomes difficult. I was close in the third and fourth sets, but I wasn't the same player as I was the first two sets anymore. I was just hanging on."

There were many frustrating moments for Zverev during the match, including one where he smashed the net with his racket at 2-2 in the decider after missing a volley.

He was also asked about his defeat from two sets up in the 2020 US Open final by Dominic Thiem, but said Friday's loss was different.

"It's more frustrating that I didn't feel 100% physically. It took the chance away," Zverev said. "I lost it because of a physical state, not because of tennis."

He said an upcoming court case in Germany on physical abuse charges had not affected his concentration.

Zverev, who rejects the allegations, is due to appear before a Berlin court on May 31st on charges of abusing his former girlfriend.

"I have said it before: Anyone who has a semi-decent IQ level understands what's going on," Zverev said. "I hope that most of you guys do. I'm fine with it."

Mentions
Australian Open 2024TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesZverev AlexanderMedvedev Daniil
Related Articles
Medvedev comes back from brink against Zverev to book Sinner showdown in Melbourne
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner
High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev
Show more
Tennis
Editors' Picks: NFL & NBA heat up, Australian Open concludes & AFCON gets serious
Jannik Sinner says he will celebrate when the job is done despite downing Djokovic
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Updated
Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals
Yastremska happy to avoid qualifiers after stunning Australian Open run ends
Most Read
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings