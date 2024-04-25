Tennis Tracker: Nadal ready for teenage qualifier as Swiatek prepares for action

Tennis Tracker: Nadal ready for teenage qualifier as Swiatek prepares for action
Nadal is in action later
Nadal is in action later
The big names are starting to enter the Madrid Open, with the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and of course, Rafael Nadal set to take to the court today. The Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the results and news from the Spanish capital.

17:30 CET - Back to the men's draw and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has sailed into the next round with a 6-2, 6-3 vicory over China's Zhizhen Zhang (27). 

Back to the women's draw and world number three Coco Gauff (20) has also made light work of her first game of the competition with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win against Arantxa Rus (33) in just 52 minutes. This is just the third time a woman has won by that scoreline in Madrid.

16:27 CET - Staying with the women's draw and Naomi Osaka (26) has been knocked out by 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) after a near two-and-a-half hour battle that saw the Russian through 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Better news for Beatriz Haddad Maia (27), who saw off Sara Errani (36) 6-3, 6-2.

15:43 CET - A couple of notable winners on the women's side of the tournament, as ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) thrashed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) 6-3, 6-1 and Emma Navarro (22) made equally light work of Nadia Podoroska (27), 6-2, 6-1

15:35 CET - Tomas Machac (23) has come out on top in a topsy-turvy contest with Emil Ruusuvuori (25), winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. There have also been victories for qualifier Thiago Monteiro (29) and Matteo Arnaldi (23) in the men's draw. 

14:22 CET - It has not been a happy celebration for Richard Gasquet (37), who has lost his 1,000th ATP Tour match in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 to Lorenzo Sonego (28).

13:41 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) came from a set down to beat Yoshihito Nishioka (28) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, while Madison Keys (29) overcame a tough test to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu (33) 7-6(3), 7-6(6). However, Elina Svitolina (29) was dumped out of Madrid after a 3-6, 5-7 loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

12:56 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) and Victoria Azarenka (34) have eased through to the third round in Madrid after emphatic victories over Donna Vekic (27) and Tatjana Maria (36) respectively. 

11:15 CET - Over on the men's side, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is on court for his opening round match against Yoshihito Nishioka (28), while Czechia's Tomas Machac (23) takes on Emil Ruusuvuori (25). 

11:10 CET - Play is now underway in Madrid, with fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) taking on Donna Vekic (27) and Victoria Azarenka (34) up against Tatjana Maria (36) early on. Elina Svitolina (29) and Madison Keys (29) are also in action on the women's side of the draw.

Keep track of all the matches here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to Flashscore's coverage of the Madrid Open!

