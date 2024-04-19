Tennis Tracker: Rybakina up against Paolini in Stuttgart, Fritz faces Draper test

We've reached the quarter-final stage at tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen, with several of the world's top players in the hunt for a title.

12:02 CET - A few results are in from Romania. Sebastien Korda (23) was stunned by Gregoire Barrere (30) 4-6, 4-6, while Miomir Kecmanovic (24) was ousted in a thriller by Pedro Martinez (26), losing 6-7(4), 6-3, 3-6.

09:48 CET - We have plenty of great action for you from across Europe today, with the likes of Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (25), Iga Swiatek (22), Taylor Fritz (26), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) all set to take to the clay courts.

There are three matches currently ongoing in Bucharest, with Sebastian Korda (23) currently facing Gregoire Barrere (30).

Follow all the matches from Bucharest here.

09:26 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Tennis!