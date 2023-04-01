Maria Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open

Scores
News
Maria Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open
Sakkari suffered a shock opening round loss
Reuters
Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari (28) said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open.

She crashed out after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say I was playing well," an emotional Sakkari told Eurosport. "If I played at least five or 10% better, I would have won that match.

"These are the matches that I have to win. I cannot lose these matches; there have been too many for my level this year, and it's unfortunate.

"I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It's not a lack of effort, for sure.

"It's very uncertain, I don't know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesSakkari MariaMasarova RebekaUS Open (Tennis)
